Business Standard

Government working towards development in all sectors: CM Naveen Patnaik

To attract investors, he said, the state government has brought a new Industrial Policy Resolution-2022 for the next 5 years, which will transform Odisha into the industrial hub of eastern India

Topics
Naveen Patnaik | Odisha

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said his government is working "sincerely and dedicatedly" towards the development of the state in all sectors.

Replying to a Motion of Thanks on Governor's speech to Odisha Assembly, Patnaik said: "Odisha is being recognised as a role model in many fields. We are on a journey of significant growth and development to make Odisha emerge as a leading state in the country."

The recently organised FIH Hockey Men's World Cup is an example of the state's capacity to successfully organise mega events involving multiple national and international agencies, he said.

"It is a matter of pride for all that this was possible in spite of the challenges of Covid, adverse weather conditions and supply and logistics issues," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister also said that the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela, was completed within a short period of 15 months. This has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as World's largest fully-seated hockey stadium.

To attract investors, he said, the state government has brought a new Industrial Policy Resolution-2022 for the next 5 years, which will transform Odisha into the industrial hub of eastern India.

Stating that two new airports at Rourkela and Jeypore have been operationalised, the CM said his government is going to launch direct international flight services to Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore soon.

Patnaik further said his government has been investing hugely in agriculture and allied sectors and water resources.

Large number of irrigation projects are nearing completion and will be inaugurated during this year.

The state has set a target to provide piped water supply to all houses in the entire state by 2024 while 100 per cent household tap connections will be covered in all urban areas by December this year, he informed.

"Odisha has been rated among the top in the country in terms of action against corruption. We are committed to providing transparent and effective delivery of public services to the citizens," added the Chief Minister.

--IANS

bbm/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 21:39 IST

