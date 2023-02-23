JUST IN
Government invites applications for CCI Chairperson post till March 9

The CCI keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors in the market place and also work towards promoting fair trade practices

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

The government on Thursday invited applications for the post of Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Since October 25, the post has been lying vacant.

According to a public notice issued by the corporate affairs ministry, the applicants should have professional experience of at least 15 years in international trade, economics, business, commerce, law finance, accountancy, management, industry, public affairs or competition matters,

The person, if selected, can hold the office for a term of five years from the date of joining the post or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier. The monthly salary will be Rs 4.50 lakh.

Applications for the post can be submitted till March 9.

"The candidates who had applied earlier in response to the previous advertisement/vacancy circular dated 26th July, 2022 inviting applications for the post of Chairperson need not apply," the notice said.

Sangeeta Verma, who is a CCI Member, has been the acting Chairperson since October last year. Recently, her tenure was extended by the central government for three months.

Last month, the ministry invited applications for the post of three members at CCI. Currently, the post of one member is vacant and two existing members are set to retire later this year.

The CCI keeps a tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors in the market place and also work towards promoting fair trade practices.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 22:19 IST

