Sushant Singh Rajput's friend to be produced before court tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty, Bihar govt file written submissions in SC
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police records statements of 10 people
No party at Sushant Rajput's home on June 13, says Mumbai Police Chief
Defer statement recording till SC hears plea: Rhea Chakraborty to ED
Sushant Singh case: Bihar DGP accuses Mumbai Police of being unprofessional
-
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who was on Tuesday detained for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be produced before a court today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.
The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.
Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment here on June 14, 2020.
Meanwhile, a proposal to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been approved, said Abhishek Dutt, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Congress councillor, on the 35th birth anniversary of the late star last month.
Dutt told ANI: "Six months ago I received a request to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has finally been approved.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU