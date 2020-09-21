Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs announce indefinite dharna in Parliament premises

All the eight MPs who were on Monday suspended from the announced an indefinite protest in the Parliament premises, demanding the revocation of their suspension.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today announced the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Indian Congress' (INC) Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for unruly behaviour with the Deputy Chairman yesterday during the passage of the farm bills

Leaders of the parties of the suspended MPs have criticized the central government.

Terming the suspension of eight MPs from Rajya Sabha for one week as "unfortunate", West Bengal Chief Minister and founder Chairperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee today said that her party will fight against the "fascist" government in Parliament and on the streets.

"Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt's mindset that doesn't respect democratic norms & principles. We won't bow down & we'll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets. #BJPKilledDemocracy," Banerjee tweeted.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I condemn this kind of expulsion of the members of Rajya Sabha in such a brazen and undemocratic manner. We will protest to restore the status quo ante of our members in Rajya Sabha."

Suspended CPI (M) MP Elamaram Karim in a tweet said, "Suspension won't silence us. We will stand with farmers in their fight. Dy.Chairman throttled Parliamentary Procedures yesterday. Suspension of MPs exposed the coward face of BJP. People will see through the attempt to divert attention from their undemocratic actions."

Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet said," Sanjay Singh is sitting on strike against the black law and has asked crores of farmers of the country to wake up to ... and oppose this black law. We are on agitation inside Parliament, you should agitate outside."

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the behaviour by the suspended MPs was a type of "goondaism" and they have no trust in democracy.

"When the Chairman names a member then that member has to leave the House. Never before has a member defied the orders of the Chair. Eight suspended MPs had misbehaved, it was a type of 'goondaism'. They have proved that they have no trust in democracy," Joshi said during a press conference at the Parliament premises.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

