Citizenship granted to 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans in last 4 yrs: Govt

A total of 2,120 Pakistanis, 188 Afghans and 99 Bangladeshis were granted Indian citizenship in the last four years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a total of 2,729 people of 44 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship from 2017 till September 17, 2020.

Apart from 2,120 Pakistani, 188 and 99 Bangladeshi nationals, as many as 60 American, 58 Sri Lankan, 31 Nepali, 20 British, 19 Malaysian, 14 Canadian and 13 Singapore nationals were also granted Indian citizenship during the same period, he said in a written reply.

