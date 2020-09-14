NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman

on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote.

Harivansh's name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it.

The opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member.

Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh.

In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him for being re-elected.

The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)