JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Uttar Pradesh records 62 fresh coronavirus deaths, over 5,200 new cases
Business Standard

NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman

Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote

Topics
Harivansh Narayan Singh | Rajya Sabha deputy chairman | Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Harivansh Narayan Singh
Harivansh Narayan Singh Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote.

Harivansh's name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it.

The opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member.

Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh.

In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress' BK Hariprasad in the election to the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him for being re-elected.

The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 19:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU