Business Standard

Sweden's PM loses confidence vote, first govt leader to lose such motion

Stefan Lofven, Sweden's Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, lost a no-confidence vote Monday

AP  |  Stockholm 

Stefan Lofven
File Photo of Stefan Lofven, Sweden's prime minister, left, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission

Stefan Lofven, Sweden's Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, lost a no-confidence vote Monday, making him the first Swedish government leader ever to lose such a motion.

The vote was initiated Tuesday by the small Left Party, an ally of the minority government that is not in the two-party center-left coalition.

It is unclear what will happen next in Sweden. Lofven said Thursday he wanted to wait the outcome of no-confidence vote and then think through what is best for Sweden. The prime minister said he has two options: calling a snap election or become the head of a caretaker government.

He has one week to decide what to do.

First Published: Mon, June 21 2021. 15:33 IST

