JUST IN
Centre's push boosts pace of rooftop solar installations in houses: Report
Two die of electrocution from poles during Durga Puja in UP's Barabanki
PM lauds collective commitment of all Indians to strengthen Nari Shakti
UN peacekeeping chief Lacroix to visit India during 9-day foreign trip
DRI arrests person with 16 kg heroin worth Rs 80 crore at Mumbai airport
Allahabad University students to continue protests over fee hike of 400%
9 killed, nearly 38 injured after two buses collide in Kerala's Palakkad
Punjab CM Mann bats for collaboration in academics, tourism with Tajikistan
Top Headlines: Global trade growth forecast; world currency reserves shrink
DRI reports 11 cases of gold seizures in North East Corridor during Sept
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Centre's push boosts pace of rooftop solar installations in houses: Report
Business Standard

Taj Mahal to open during 'Sharad Purnima' for four nights this month

The Taj Mahal will be open for night viewing during 'Sharad Purnima' for four nights this time

Topics
Taj Mahal | Tourists | Agra

IANS  |  Agra 

Taj Mahal
Photo: PTI

The Taj Mahal will be open for night viewing during 'Sharad Purnima' for four nights this time.

Superintending archaeologist Rajkumar Patel said, "As the Taj Mahal remains closed on Friday, tourists will be allowed to view the monument at night for four days, from Saturday to Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased one day before the night viewing date from the counter at the ASI office."

Sharad Purnima will be observed on the intervening night of October 9/10.

The phenomenon, called 'chamki', makes the monument's marble glow as the moonlight strikes it at different angles during this period.

Tourists from around the world line up to visit the marble monument at this time.

Last year, the monument was open for five nights around the full moon every month. The effect becomes even more pronounced at this time.

The night viewing facility will be available for only 400 people, divided into eight slots, from 8.30 p.m. to 12.30 a.m.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Taj Mahal

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 10:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.