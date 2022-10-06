JUST IN
Two die of electrocution from poles during Durga Puja in UP's Barabanki

A 17-year-old boy and a man died due to electric shock after coming in contact with iron poles in a Duga Puja pandal here, police said on Thursday

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Durga Puja | Accident

Press Trust of India  |  Barabanki (UP) 

death
Representative Image

A 17-year-old boy and a man died due to electric shock after coming in contact with iron poles in a Duga Puja pandal here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Basaigaur village on Wednesday evening in which Somnath (35) and Rohit (17) died on the spot, they said.

According to a villager, the wire from which power connection was supplied to the pandal was broken somewhere due to which electric current came in the poles.

The pandal was wet due to rains in the afternoon, he said.

Due to the current, several others also received electric shocks.

The bodies of the two have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ram Sanehighat, Ram Asre Verma said the relief amount will be given to the family of the victims by the district administration according to the norms.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Satish Sharma also reached the spot and met the villagers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 10:16 IST

