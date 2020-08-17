JUST IN
Covid threat looms large over UP assembly session, 20 staff found positive
Tamil Nadu adds 5,890 new Covid-19 cases in a day, 1,185 in Chennai alone

65,643 persons tested, 5,667 patients discharged and 120 succumbed the past 24 hours

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Total number of cases in the state is now 343,945, while 283,937 patients have been discharged. Overall death count stands at 5,886.

Tamil Nadu has reported 5,890 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, of which 1,185 are from Chennai.

Districts such as Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur have reported over 300 cases each, while Chengalpet, Kanyakumari, Salem, Theni, Virudhunagar have reported over 200 cases each during the past 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department 65,643 persons were tested, 5,667 patients were discharged and 120 died the past 24 hours.

