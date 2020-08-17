Tamil Nadu adds 5,890 new Covid-19 cases in a day, 1,185 in Chennai alone

has reported 5,890 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, of which 1,185 are from Chennai.

Districts such as Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur have reported over 300 cases each, while Chengalpet, Kanyakumari, Salem, Theni, Virudhunagar have reported over 200 cases each during the past 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department 65,643 persons were tested, 5,667 patients were discharged and 120 died the past 24 hours.

Total number of cases in the state is now 343,945, while 283,937 patients have been discharged. Overall death count stands at 5,886.