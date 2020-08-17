Tamil Nadu adds 5,890 new Covid-19 cases in a day, 1,185 in Chennai alone

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu reports 5,890 new Covid cases, Chennai back to 1,000-plus
Tamil Nadu adds 5,881 Covid-19 cases in a day, 1,013 from Chennai alone
Tamil Nadu adds 5,834 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 308,649
Tamil Nadu adds 3,616 new Covid cases, 1,203 from Chennai alone
Tamil Nadu reports 6,993 new Covid-19 cases, state's total tally at 220,716
-
Tamil Nadu has reported 5,890 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, of which 1,185 are from Chennai.
Districts such as Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Thiruvallur have reported over 300 cases each, while Chengalpet, Kanyakumari, Salem, Theni, Virudhunagar have reported over 200 cases each during the past 24 hours.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE
According to the State Health Department 65,643 persons were tested, 5,667 patients were discharged and 120 died the past 24 hours.
Total number of cases in the state is now 343,945, while 283,937 patients have been discharged. Overall death count stands at 5,886.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU