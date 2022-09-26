JUST IN
Tamil Nadu Cabinet gives assent to ordinance to regulate online gambling
Passport applicants can apply online for police clearance certificates: MEA
Govt blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels for airing fake news: Thakur
How to change biometric information in Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide
50-60% of tweets asked by govt to be blocked are 'innocuous': Twitter to HC
Centre launches indigenously-developed aviation fuel AVGAS 100 LL
Delhi HC issues notice on Satyendar Jain's plea against ED in PMLA case
India's push for homegrown navigation system jolts smartphone giants
Drones to keep an eye on 10,000 power transmission towers in MP from Oct 1
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC issues notice on Nalini, Ravichandran pleas
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Passport applicants can apply online for police clearance certificates: MEA
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu Cabinet gives assent to ordinance to regulate online gambling

It would be promulgated once the Governor R N Ravi gives his assent, the government said

Topics
Online gambling | Tamil Nadu | M K Stalin

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Monday gave its nod to promulgate an ordinance to regulate online gambling.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin here, took the decision after final touches were given to the draft ordinance. It would be promulgated once the Governor R N Ravi gives his assent, the government said.

In June this year, the Chief Minister announced a new law to curb online gambling, and the State government constituted a panel under retired judge of the Madras High Court Justice K Chandru to recommend on the promulgation of an ordinance to regulate online gambling in the State.

Accordingly, the recommendation was submitted to the Chief Minister on June 27, 2022, and it was placed before the Cabinet the same day for consideration. The Cabinet took up the draft ordinance for discussion today after obtaining the requisite information from the School Education Department on the impact of online gaming on students, said an official release. "The School Education Department provided the feedback after conducting a survey from the general public via e-mail and holding a consultation with stakeholders. Based on the opinion from the Law Department, the draft ordinance was prepared on August 29,2022," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Online gambling

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 19:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.