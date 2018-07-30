Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami meets Karunanidhi, says DMK chief 'recovering'

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo M Karunanidhi, who has been admitted to a Chennai hospital owing to various ailments, is recovering.
He visited the 94-year-old DMK President Karunanidhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam and other ministers.
"I have met him (Karunanidhi)...he is recovering," Palaniswami said after coming out from the hospital.
Five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi was admitted to hospital late Friday following high fever, urinary tract infection (UTI) and a dip in blood pressure.
Amid rumours about his deteriorating health that triggered a panic among party cadres and well-wishers on Sunday night, the Kauvery hospital management said there was a transient setback in Karunanidhi's clinical condition. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising, However, he continues to be “closely monitored” and treated by the panel of expert doctors.
I have just met him in Kauvery hospital, he is better and is recovering well: Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami after meeting M #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/Vxln0zEfc4— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018
However, partymen from various parts of the Tamil Nadu have been camping in front of the hospital, raising slogans asking their patriarch to come back to a normal.
Earlier on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and Karunanidhi’s son M K Stalin visited the hospital to see Karunanidhi. Also, DMK had released pictures of Karunanidhi lying on the ICU bed.
Karunanidhi has entered the 50th year as the President of DMK, the longest tenure by a person as head of oneof Tamil Nadu's major Dravidian parties.
