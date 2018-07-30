Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami meets Karunanidhi, says DMK chief 'recovering'

Chief Minister Edappadi K said on Monday that (DMK) supremo M Karunanidhi, who has been admitted to a hospital owing to various ailments, is recovering.

He visited the 94-year-old Karunanidhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam and other ministers.





"I have met him (Karunanidhi)...he is recovering," said after coming out from the hospital.



Five-time Chief Minister was admitted to hospital late Friday following high fever, urinary tract infection (UTI) and a dip in blood pressure.



I have just met him in Kauvery hospital, he is better and is recovering well: Chief Minister of Edappadi K. after meeting M #Karunanidhi pic.twitter.com/Vxln0zEfc4 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

Amid rumours about his deteriorating health that triggered a panic among party cadres and well-wishers on Sunday night, the management said there was a transient setback in Karunanidhi's clinical condition. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising, However, he continues to be “closely monitored” and treated by the panel of expert doctors.

However, partymen from various parts of the Tamil Nadu have been camping in front of the hospital, raising slogans asking their patriarch to come back to a normal.





Earlier on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and Karunanidhi’s son M K Stalin visited the hospital to see Also, DMK had released pictures of lying on the ICU bed.

Karunanidhi has entered the 50th year as the President of DMK, the longest tenure by a person as head of oneof Tamil Nadu's major Dravidian parties.