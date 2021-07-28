Tamil Nadu Coronavirus update: 1,756 new infections, 29 fatalities

-
-
: Tamil Nadu has reported 1,756
new COVID-19 cases, including that of a returnee from West Bengal, the Health Department said on Wednesday.
The cases pushed the overall tally to 25,53,805 so far, the department said.
The number of fatalities mounted to 33,995 with 29 more people, including a 17-year-old girl, succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.
Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 2,394 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,98,289 leaving 21,521 active cases, a bulletin said.
Chennai added 164 new infections to the total of 5,37,546 and the death toll rose to 8,315 in the State capital.
Coimbatore reported 179 cases, Erode 140, Chengalpet 117 while Perambalur and Ramanathapuram had the least with six new infections each.
As many as 32 districts reported new infections in double digits. There were no fresh deaths in 22 districts.
A total of 1,55,997 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 3,69,71,334 till date.
Among the 29 deceased reported today, 21 died in government hospitals and eight in private healthcare facilities.
Four of the victims had no co-morbidity or any pre- existing illness, the bulletin said.
