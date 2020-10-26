Tamil Nadu govt to set up medical colleges in 11 districts, add 1,650 seats

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday said that the state has taken action to set up medical colleges in 11 districts so as to add 1,650 more medical course seats in the coming years.
Inaugurating a new 250-bed Fortis Healthcare Hospital here, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK government had secured permission to set up medical colleges in 11 districts, which will add 1,650 seats to the existing 3,400.
Palaniswami said the presence of government and private hospitals rendering advanced treatments has made Tamil Nadu as India's medical tourism state.
He said it was a matter of pride that when advanced countries with modern medical facilities were not able to manage Covid-19 pandemic, Indian doctors were able to contain it and save people.
Palaniswami also listed various welfare schemes implemented by the state government.
--IANS
vj/tsb
