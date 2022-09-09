JUST IN
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track to break 3-week losing streak
India loses $118 bn annually in GNI due to childhood blindness: Report
250 drones dazzle in air at India Gate to celebrate Netaji's legacy
Delhi logs 123 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths in a day; active tally at 788
Odisha to complete preparations for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup by Sept-end
ED seizes cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA, others in bank fraud case
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths, active cases at 7,061
Mann to visit Germany from Sep 11-18 to push Punjab's industrial growth
Economic losses in flood-hit Pakistan touches USD 18 billion: Reports
Rajasthan CM launches employment scheme for families in urban areas
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track to break 3-week losing streak
Students should be involved in surveys for welfare schemes: Khattar
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu posts 436 fresh coronavirus cases; active tally at 4,918

Among the districts, Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu recorded a maximum of 87, 57 and 43 cases

Topics
Tamil Nadu | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tamil Nadu on Friday recorded 436 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 35,72,802.

A lone passenger from Canada added to 436 positive cases today.

There have been 38,038 fatalities due to the contagion so far and no death was reported today, according to a bulletin from the State health department.

A total of 35,29,846 COVID-19 patients were discharged following treatment so far and this includes 442 who recovered today.

The active cases declined to 4,918 from 4,924, a day ago.

Among the districts, Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu recorded a maximum of 87, 57 and 43 cases, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 22:55 IST

`