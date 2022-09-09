Tamil Nadu posts 436 fresh coronavirus cases; active tally at 4,918

on Friday recorded 436 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 35,72,802.

A lone passenger from Canada added to 436 positive cases today.

There have been 38,038 fatalities due to the contagion so far and no death was reported today, according to a bulletin from the State health department.

A total of 35,29,846 COVID-19 patients were discharged following treatment so far and this includes 442 who recovered today.

The active cases declined to 4,918 from 4,924, a day ago.

Among the districts, Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu recorded a maximum of 87, 57 and 43 cases, respectively.

