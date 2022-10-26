JUST IN
Tamil Nadu records 183 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally at 2,533

Tamil Nadu registered 183 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday while the active cases continued to drop

Tamil Nadu | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

Tamil Nadu registered 183 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday while the active cases continued to drop.

The active cases slipped to 2,533 from 2,736 on Tuesday, according to a bulletin. Both the daily additions and the active cases were on the decline over the past many days.

As many as 386 people were cured of the disease today.

There was no virus-related death, the bulletin said.

As many as 35,91,226 people tested positive so far. The total recoveries stood at 35,50,645.

The State recorded 38,048 deaths till date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 22:58 IST

