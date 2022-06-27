Tamil Nadu records sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, 1,472 infections logged

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Daily infections again go over 50 in Tamil Nadu
1989 Tiananmen Square protester killed in his New York law office
Tamil Nadu logs 476 Covid-19 cases, active infections near 2,000 mark
As new Covid-19 cases cross 1,000-mark, TN health officials on alert
China reports 181 new local cases of Covid; one death in Shanghai
-
COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu witnessed a sharp rise as the state reported 1,472 fresh infections on Sunday, pushing the active caseload to 7,458, according to the State health bulletin.
In Tamil Nadu, as many as 691 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours.
Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian chaired a meeting with officials in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.
The meeting was held at the office of the Municipal Corporation of Chennai. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Senthil Kumar, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan, Chennai Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Public health service officer's participated in this meeting.
Meanwhile, India reported 11,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. The cumulative COVID-19 cases stand at 4,33,89,973.
Active cases now constitute 0.21 per cent of the country's total positive cases. An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Active COVID-19 cases in the country rise to 92,576. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.59 per cent.
As many as 25 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry bulletin stated.
The recovery rate is currently at 98.60 per cent while the total COVID recoveries now stand at 4,27,72,398.
India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 197-crore milestone on Saturday, according to Press Information Bureau. More than 11 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU