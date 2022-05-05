Covid-19 pandemic: Daily infections again go over 50 in Tamil Nadu

Daily COVID-19 infections in surged past the 50-mark once again, with 58 people testing positive, including two returnees from UAE and New Delhi respectively, aggregating to 34,54,153 the health department said on Thursday.

On April 29, reported 54 new cases. Since then, it has been below 50 with 37 infections recorded on Wednesday (yesterday).

The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.

The recoveries grew to 34,15,662 with 59 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 466 active infections.

Meanwhile, Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 28, Chengalpet 20, while Tiruvallur recorded two, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Tuticorin, Tiruppur reported one case each.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 300 active infections and 7,51,854 cases overall. Among those tested positive included 25 men and 33 women.

A total of 16,579 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,62,48,653 so far, the bulletin said.

