Covid-19 pandemic: Daily infections again go over 50 in Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
1989 Tiananmen Square protester killed in his New York law office
Tamil Nadu issues fresh norms in wake of looming threat from Omicron
Covid-19 pandemic: Daily numbers continue to surge in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
Daily Covid-19 cases fall to 3,592 in Tamil Nadu; 25 fatalities reported
-
Daily COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu surged past the 50-mark once again, with 58 people testing positive, including two returnees from UAE and New Delhi respectively, aggregating to 34,54,153 the health department said on Thursday.
On April 29, Tamil Nadu reported 54 new cases. Since then, it has been below 50 with 37 infections recorded on Wednesday (yesterday).
The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said.
The recoveries grew to 34,15,662 with 59 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 466 active infections.
Meanwhile, Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 28, Chengalpet 20, while Tiruvallur recorded two, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Tuticorin, Tiruppur reported one case each.
The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 300 active infections and 7,51,854 cases overall. Among those tested positive included 25 men and 33 women.
A total of 16,579 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,62,48,653 so far, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU