Due to ICMR portal glitch Maharashtra logs 1,728 Covid-19 cases; 4 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,728 COVID-19 cases, lower than the actual rise, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) portal, and four fatalities, the state health department said.
A day earlier, the state had reported 4,205 COVID-19 cases after breaching the 5,000-mark on Thursday.
Today, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR portal, the entire daily data of COVID-19 cases cannot be downloaded. So, the state has recorded 1,728 cases today, lower than the actual (number). Remaining data will be added as soon as the portal starts functioning normally, the department said in a bulletin.
Maharashtra's cumulative caseload now stands at 79,56,173 and the COVID-19 death toll at 1,47,900, it said.
The case fatality rate in the state is 1.85 per cent.
A total of 2,708 people were discharged after COVID-19 treatment, raising the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,83,940, leaving the state with 24,333 active cases as of Saturday.
The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 97.84 per cent, the bulletin said.
With 19,372 tests, the number of samples tested so far in the state increased to 8,18,13,248, it added.
Three of the four COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai and one from Solapur.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Today's cases 1,728, total cases 79,56,173, deaths 4, total deaths 1,47,900, tests 19,372, total tests 8,18,13,248.
