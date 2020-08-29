No lockdown in Odisha for 12 days to facilitate JEE, NEET examinees

The government on Saturday said there will be no in the entire state for 12 days till September 14 in two phases for the ensuing JEE and NEET.

The state government, in a partial modification of its August 28 order, said that there will be no or shutdown in force from August 30 to September 7 in the first phase and from September 12-14 in the next phase.

The move is aimed at facilitating free movement of candidates and their guardians, examination personnel and staff/representatives of the service providers for the smooth conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the fresh notification said.

However, COVID-19 protocols will have to be strictly followed, it said.

The JEE is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, and the NEET on September 13.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy had on Friday announced that the state government will provide free transport and accommodation to students appearing in the examinations, but they will have to register beforehand to avail this facility.

He said 37,000 candidates are likely to sit for the examinations in 26 centres spread across seven towns, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Meanwhile, the Khurda district administration said it will conduct thermal screening of students appearing for the JEE in Bhubaneswar from September 1-6.

At present, bi-weekly shutdown is in force in four districts Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam and Gajapati, and in Rourkela town to stem the spread of COVID-19. The district administrations of Jharsuguda and Dhenkanal have also imposed weekend shutdowns in the wake of a surge in cases.

