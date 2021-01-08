Tamil Nadu withdraws order permitting 100% occupancy in cinema halls

-
-
The Tamil Nadu government has revoked its earlier order permitting 100% occupancy in cinema halls and theatres. However, the State allowed additional shows.
The development came days after the State administration faced lots of criticism for its decision to allow 100 per occupancy.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary asserting that the state's permission was a violation of MHA guidelines and asked it to comply with the Ministry's norm, which is to allow only 50 per cent.
After all the developments, the State today issued a new government order scrapping the earlier one on 100 per cent theatre occupancy. Only 50 per cent occupancy will be permitted as per the new order, till further notice as per Centre directive.
Meanwhile, the state added 790 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, including 208 in Chennai.
Some 63,932 people were tested across the state, while 897 patients were discharged and eight new deaths were reported.
As of Friday, the total number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 824,776, while 805,136 patients have been discharged and 12,208 have died.
