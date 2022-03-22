BJP in process of finalising candidates for new Uttarakhand cabinet

-
ALSO READ
CM Pushkar Dhami is my younger brother: Uttarakhand minister Harak Rawat
Pushkar Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik to meet JP Nadda today
Uttarakhand polls 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off 'Vikas Rath Yatra'
Cong may blow trumpet now, but BJP will gain majority in Assembly: CM Dhami
Pushkar Dhami to be sworn-in as Uttarakhand CM tomorrow afternoon
-
Having decided to retain Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief minister, the BJP has now moved on to the next job at hand, cabinet formation in Uttarakhand.
As the party leaders are busy picking up MLAs for ministerial berths, the media continues to speculate about the look of Dhami's new cabinet, which is likely to be a combination of old and new faces.
At least three new inductions in Dhami's new cabinet are a certainty. As Harak Singh Rawat and Yashpal Arya, who were members of the last cabinet, joined the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls and former minister Swami Yatishwaranand lost his seat, the party needs to pick up three new faces to fill the slots that were occupied by them.
Probables who could be brought in for the three slots include former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna's son and Sitarganj MLA Saurav Bahugua, former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's daughter and Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and Dilip Singh Rawat, who scored an emphatic win over Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law, Anukriti Gusain, in Lansdowne.
All of them will make their debut as ministers if inducted into Dhami's new cabinet.
Old faces likely to be retained are Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya and Arvind Pandey, who were all members of Dhami's last cabinet.
Dhami is all set to take oath as the 12th chief minister of the hill state, along with his cabinet, at a grand ceremony on the Parade Ground here on Wednesday afternoon in the presence of the top BJP brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU