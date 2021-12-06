Tata Power, IIT Madras sign agreement on technology research, solutions

-
-
Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in research and development (R&D), consultancy, policy advocacy and other sectors.
Tata Power and IIT-M will conduct advanced research in future technology, says the agreement that includes campus recruitment opportunities for postgraduate students of the premier institute.
“IIT Madras is delighted to partner with Tata Power to pursue research in topics of mutual interest and national importance and provide opportunities for employees to acquire advanced knowledge in emerging areas,” said Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras.
The two sides will have a tie-up on Collaborative Research Projects including research-based and consulting projects supported by the Center for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (IC&SR), IIT Madras.
“We are honoured to associate with IIT Madras. Together, we will collaborate in areas of advanced technology, innovation and knowledge for sustainable changes. We are looking forward to work with some of the most talented and brilliant minds in the country,” said Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Power.
Till date, Tata Power through its Collaboration, Innovation and R&D division has partnered with more than 100 national and international technology and institutions to develop low cost, scalable solutions in the clean energy space, a statement said.
