Tech major LG penalised in Greater Noida over waste management

-
ALSO READ
Walmart sued over 'improper' disposal of e-waste, hazardous items
HC seeks Greater Noida's response on industries not getting water supply
Noida Authority launches Noida Pet Registration Android App for pet owners
'Take Home' service banned during night curfew in Noida, Greater Noida
Jewar airport to bring Noida, Greater Noida at par with Gurugram: Realtors
-
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 2.13 lakh on tech major LG Electronics for non-disposal of garbage on its premises in Greater Noida, officials said.
The action was taken by the Health Department after GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan ordered penalisation of the tech major after inspecting premises in the Udyog Vihar area, the officials said.
During the inspection, a pile of garbage was found and the inspection team imposed a fine of Rs 2.13 lakh on the company. It is mandatory for all the bulk waste generators in Greater Noida to dispose of the garbage on their own. GNIDA collects only inert waste and that too against a mandatory monthly fee, GNIDA Health Department in-charge Salil Yadav said.
The LG company also comes under the bulk waste generator category, yet no arrangement has been made for the disposal of garbage. Garbage is being thrown haphazardly. The health team has therefore imposed the fine on it, Yadav said.
LG could not be contacted immediately for its response.
Meanwhile, Bhooshan appealed to all the bulk waste generators to cooperate in the proper management of garbage and make Greater Noida cleaner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU