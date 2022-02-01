Number of subscribers to PM Modi's YouTube channel crosses 10 million

The number of subscribers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's channel has crossed one crore.

Modi has a significant presence on social media with a massive following across various platforms.

While US President Joe Biden has over seven lakh followers on YouTube, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has over 36 lakh, Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has 30.7 lakh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has 28.8 lakh and the White House has 19 lakh followers.

Among the leaders, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh followers on while Shashi Tharoor, who is also popular on social media platforms, has 4.39 lakh followers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)