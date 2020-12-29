Telangana: 1 more UK returnee tests Covid-19 positive, 156 yet to be traced

-
Amid global concern over the new United Kingdom (UK) COVID-19 strain, one more UK returnee tested positive, taking the number of returnees testing positive to 21 in Telangana, state's Director Public Health said on Monday.
Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director Public Health, Telangana said the Telangana Medical Health Department is on high alert in the wake of the arrival of a new strain of coronavirus, as 156 travellers are yet to be traced.
"We use tracing, testing and treatment to prevent the spread of the virus. We are collecting details of those from the UK and examining their health condition. Since December 9, a total of 1,216 people have come to Telangana from the UK. Of whom we have identified 1,060. Six of them have returned to other countries. 58 are from other states. We have provided information to the respective states. Of those traced in our state, 996 were tested and 966 were diagnosed corona negative. 21 turned out to be positive and another nine were expected to come up with results," he stated.
Rao said the person who came positive today was from Medchal district, and a total of 21 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so far.
"Of those who came positive, four were from Hyderabad, nine from Medchal Malkajgiri district, two from Jagittala district, and one each from Manchiryala, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal urban districts. We put 21 people in special wards in different hospitals," he said further.
"Their address and phone numbers are not comprehensive, so those who have come directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK are kindly requested to provide their details. We sent the samples of those who came positive to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology," Rao added further.
