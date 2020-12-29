Japan reports first case of new Covid strain that emerged in South Africa

-
ALSO READ
BioNTech CEO confident Covid-19 vaccine will work on new UK variant
India suspends UK flights to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 strain
New virus strain's transmissibility to cause more deaths: Study
Italy detects new coronavirus strain in a person recently returned from UK
Germany suspends air links with the UK over discovery of new Covid strain
-
The first case of the new coronavirus variant found in South Africa has been confirmed in Japan, the Japan Times reports.
A woman who arrived from South Africa in Japan on December 19 and tested positive for COVID-19 turned out to be infected with the new 501.V2 strain, the newspaper said on Tuesday.
According to Japanese media reports, another six cases of the new coronavirus strain that emerged in the UK earlier this month have been confirmed in Japan. Thus Japan now has a total of 15 cases of new coronavirus variants.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced new coronavirus restrictions including strict mask-wearing rules and a curfew extension amid fears over the new coronavirus strain (501.V2) that could be more infectious.
Earlier this month, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that spreads faster than other strains. Many countries have suspended passenger travel to and from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU