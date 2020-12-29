Japan reports first case of new Covid strain that emerged in South Africa

The first case of the new variant found in has been confirmed in Japan, the Times reports.

A woman who arrived from in on December 19 and tested positive for COVID-19 turned out to be infected with the new 501.V2 strain, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

According to Japanese media reports, another six cases of the new strain that emerged in the UK earlier this month have been confirmed in Thus Japan now has a total of 15 cases of new variants.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced new coronavirus restrictions including strict mask-wearing rules and a curfew extension amid fears over the new coronavirus strain (501.V2) that could be more infectious.

Earlier this month, UK health officials announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that spreads faster than other strains. Many countries have suspended passenger travel to and from the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new virus strain.

