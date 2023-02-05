Telangana cabinet approves state Budget 2023-24; to be presented on Monday

The cabinet on Sunday approved the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is likely to be presented on February 6.

According to official sources, the Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao here before he left for BRS party meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra.

The Assembly session began on February 3 with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's address in a joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)