United on Adani, but divided on alliance: Oppn's fragile equations
Business Standard

Telangana cabinet approves state Budget 2023-24; to be presented on Monday

The Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao here before he left for BRS party meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra

Topics
Telangana govt | State Budgets | Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses a press conference (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Telangana cabinet on Sunday approved the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is likely to be presented on February 6.

According to official sources, the Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao here before he left for BRS party meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra.

The Assembly session began on February 3 with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's address in a joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 13:55 IST

