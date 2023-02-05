Telangana cabinet approves state Budget 2023-24; to be presented on Monday

-
The Telangana cabinet on Sunday approved the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is likely to be presented on February 6.
According to official sources, the Cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of Rao here before he left for BRS party meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra.
The Assembly session began on February 3 with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's address in a joint session of Legislative Assembly and Council.
First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 13:55 IST
