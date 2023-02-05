JUST IN
Amid backlog, Now Indians can apply for US visa from other countries
Re-examine your theory on housing loan: Chidambaram to Finance Secy
HM Amit Shah to address two election rallies in Tripura on Monday

Shah is scheduled to land at MBB Airport here on Sunday at 11.30 pm

Topics
Amit Shah | Tripura | Tripura elections

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in Tripura on Monday, a senior party leader said.

Shah is scheduled to land at MBB Airport here on Sunday at 11.30 pm.

On Monday, Shah will address two election rallies at Khowai in Khowai district and Santirbazar in South Tripura district. The Union Minister will also join a road show in Agartala city on Monday, the senior party leader said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha along with Yuva Morcha state president Nabadal Banik visited Khowai and Santir Bazar on Saturday to see the preparations for the two election rallies to be addressed by the Union Home Minister.

Security arrangements have been beefed in the capital town in view of the road show to be led by the Union Home Minister, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister visited the state on January 5 and attended two Rath Yatras - one from North Tripura's Dharmanagar and another from South Tripura's Sabroom commencing the party's campaign for the Assembly elections.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to arrive in Tripura on February 7 to hit the party's election campaign.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16. The BJP has put up candidates in 55 seats and has left five seats for its ally IPFT.

In the 2018 Assembly election the BJP bagged 36 seats while its ally IPFT secured eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 12:31 IST

