HM Amit Shah to address two election rallies in Tripura on Monday

Union Home Minister will address two election rallies in on Monday, a senior party leader said.

Shah is scheduled to land at MBB Airport here on Sunday at 11.30 pm.

On Monday, Shah will address two election rallies at Khowai in Khowai district and Santirbazar in South district. The Union Minister will also join a road show in Agartala city on Monday, the senior party leader said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha along with Yuva Morcha state president Nabadal Banik visited Khowai and Santir Bazar on Saturday to see the preparations for the two election rallies to be addressed by the Union Home Minister.

Security arrangements have been beefed in the capital town in view of the road show to be led by the Union Home Minister, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister visited the state on January 5 and attended two Rath Yatras - one from North Tripura's Dharmanagar and another from South Tripura's Sabroom commencing the party's campaign for the Assembly elections.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to arrive in Tripura on February 7 to hit the party's election campaign.

Elections to the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be held on February 16. The BJP has put up candidates in 55 seats and has left five seats for its ally IPFT.

In the 2018 Assembly election the BJP bagged 36 seats while its ally IPFT secured eight seats.

