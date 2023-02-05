Guv withholding appointment of 244 school principals: Manish Sisodia

JUST IN
In a 'special gesture' British PM Rishi Sunak joins UK-India NSA dialogue
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM & Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of withholding appointments of 244 principals on "flimsy grounds".

This comes a day after Saxena approved 126 posts of principals and deputy education officers in city government schools that had lapsed for remaining "vacant" for more than two years.

"They have an unconstitutional control over the services department. There are 370 posts lying vacant and put of these 370, 126 were approved by LG sir. For the remaining, he has asked us to conduct a study. I want to ask LG sahab: These schools are functioning with the help of vice-principals. How can we conduct the study on feasibility of a principal?" he questioned during a press conference.

He said he will also be writing to Saxena on the matter but urged him to not stop the appointments on remaining posts on "flimsy grounds'".

"This is insensitive and unfortunate. LG sahab, please don't make it into a joke. Had the control of Services department been with the Delhi government, these posts would have been filled long back. If there is a need for a study, you can get a study done on whether the LG is needed or not," he said.

Raj Niwas officials had said on Saturday that the posts of principals lapsed due to "apathy and inaction of the AAP government".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 13:49 IST

