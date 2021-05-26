Telangana Covid update: 3,821 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

reported 3,821 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative case tally to 5,60,141.

With 4,298 recoveries and 23 deaths, the overall count in the state reached 5,18,266 and 3,169 respectively on Tuesday.

The state currently has a recovery rate of 92.52 per cent.

At present, the case fatality in is 0.56 per cent.

India's daily new cases remained below the 2-lakh mark for the first time after 40 days with 1,96,427 fresh infections, and 3,741 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

