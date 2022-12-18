Telangana govt to release Rs 7,600 cr for Rythu Bandhu' scheme from Dec 28

Telangana Chief Minister on Sunday directed State Finance Minister T Harish Rao to start releasing the crop investment - Rythu Bandhu funds for the yasangi harvest (rabi) season from December 28.

An official release from the CMO said the Rythu Bandhu funds, starting from one acre as usual, would be credited to the accounts of all farmers by Sankranthi and for this, the State government would deposit Rs 7,600 crore in their bank accounts.

Through the scheme, the government provides crop investment to the farmers at the rate of Rs 10,000 per acre for both Vanakalam ( Kharif)and Yasangi seasons.

The scheme, considered as a revolutionary activity in the country's agriculture sector, is delivering optimum results, it said.

Along with free irrigation, free electricity, and farmer insurance, a revolutionary development has taken place in agriculture in the State by providing direct investment in the farmer's account to take up farming activity, the release further said.

Telangana government's pro-agricultural activity not only stood as the best example for the country, but also led to a paradigm shift in the country's agricultural sector.

The State government's agricultural policies are influencing the neighbouring State governments and also the Centre towards paving the way for the welfare of the farmers and agricultural growth, according to the release.

The Centre is trying to make the people of Telangana suffer by not releasing Rs 40,000-crore funds which are rightfully due to the State under various schemes and programmes, it alleged.

Despite the Centre creating hurdles, the State government is not compromising on the welfare of farmers and the development of farming sector and releasing Rythu Bandhu funds timely to the farmers every season, it added.

