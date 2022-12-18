Nations move towards modernising military due to security reasons: Rajnath

Defence Minister on Sunday while lauding India's growing indigenous defence production capability noted that countries across the world are stepping forward to strengthen and modernize their .

Singh was speaking after the commissioning ceremony of 'Mormugao', a P15B stealth-guided missile destroyer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

"Due to global security scenario, countries across the world are moving forward towards strengthening and modernizing their . The demand for military equipment is increasing. We have introduced a number of policies which will help our public or private sector companies to become world class players," Singh said.

During the event Singh paid homage to former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and said and in September 2016, INS Mormugao was launched by the later minister whom he said was the "son of Goa."

The Mormugao, the Defence Minister emphasised, is an example of India's indigenous defence production capability.

"This warship built by MDSL (Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd) presents a great example of our indigenous defence production capability. India's interest is directly linked to the Indian Ocean. Being an important country of the Indian Ocean Region, the role of the Indian Navy becomes more important in its security. It is heartening to see that the Indian Navy is discharging their duties well," he said.

"In such a situation, today we have every opportunity to make full use of our capabilities and move forward towards making the country an indigenous shipbuilding hub," Singh said.

The union minister underlined that India is signing bilateral trade pacts with big countries globally.

"Bilateral trade pacts are being signed with big countries of the world. All these put before us the picture of the present and prosperous future of India. Our growing economy is directly connected to the increasing trade, most of which is through sea routes," Singh said.

"In this era of globalisation, almost all nations are dependent on each other in the field of trade. Thus rule-based freedom of navigation and security of sea lanes have become more important than ever for stability, economic progress, and development of the world," the defence minister said .

Further detailing the capability of INS Mormugao, the Defence Minister said that it will be one of the world's most advanced missile carriers.

"INS Mormugao will be one of the world's most advanced missile carriers with Medium Range Surface-to-AirMissile, Brahmos Surface-to-Surface missiles, Anti-submarine indigenous torpedo tube launchers, State-of-the-art sensor package and weapons," he said.

"Even as a port, Mormugao has contributed significantly to the growth of India's maritime trade. Even today it is one of the oldest and largest ports of the country, INS 'Mormugao'," the Minister added.

The Minister recalled the Maratha army and said that it had attacked the Portuguese in Old Goa showcasing its valour.

"Be it Mormugao' fort or 'Mormugao' port, both the names are recorded with great distinction in the history of India. It is said that in the 17th century, the Maratha army under the leadership of Veer Sambhaji attacked the Portuguese in Old Goa, and demonstrated their valor against them on a large scale," he said.

"This 'Visakhapatnam' class missile destroyer is one of the most powerful warships to be built in India. I believe this warship will significantly enhance Indian maritime capabilities with its capabilities," Singh said.

