JUST IN
India working to transform its energy landscape: Minister Jitendra Singh
2,203 cows vaccinated by BMC against lumpy skin disease virus in Mumbai
Madras HC rejects plea from murdered techie's parents seeking Rs 3 crore
LCA Tejas very capable aircraft with world-class missiles: IAF official
Allahabad HC pulls up state govt for lapses in Lucknow hotel fire case
106 PFI functionaries arrested in NIA-led crackdown across several states
Monsoon likely to end in northwest, central areas from Sept 29-Oct 5: IMD
Confident that BJP won't oppose draft policy on wine sale: Maha minister
Defence Ministry to acquire dual-role missiles from BrahMos Aerospace
Country's economy grows when rural sector is strengthened: Yogi Adityanath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India reports 5,383 new Covid-19 cases; active tally declines to 45,281
Business Standard

Corporatisation of power, agri sectors will be disastrous: K T Rama Rao

The Centre is trying to privatise power and agriculture sectors which will have disastrous impact on farmers and others, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao has alleged

Topics
K T Rama Rao | Power Sector | agriculture sector

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The coordination between the CM and his son, K T Rama Rao (pictured) is an advantage for the state
File image of Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao

The Centre is trying to privatise power and agriculture sectors which will have disastrous impact on farmers and others, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao has alleged.

Speaking to reporters in Siricilla on Thursday, he said if the Electricity (Amendment) Bill brought in by the Central government turns into an Act, farmers would lose free power, Scheduled Caste members, Scheduled Tribe persons, poultry farmers, washermen, barbers, weavers, and others will have to bid goodbye to power subsidies.

Rama Rao reiterated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's stand against the reforms in agriculture and power sectors, and reminded the state government's resolution passed in the state assembly against the Bill.

"Telangana is a state where farmers cultivate lands relying on power supply. The state has 26 lakh pump sets. What would be the fate of farmers if free power is not supplied?" he asked.

Crops are grown across 1.35 crore acres in Telangana. An additional 50 lakh acres of land was cultivated from 2015 to date. It has been possible because of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, and strengthening of the irrigation sector, he pointed out.

"While crop cultivation in Telangana ushered in festive spirit, the central government's decisions are causing distress to our farmers... But Union Minister Piyush Goyal mocked us asking us to practice eating broken rice," he charged at the Centre.

The way fuel prices have surged, power tariffs too will increase in future if private companies start distributing electricity. Procurement of grains might be privatised from next season, he predicted, adding that an attempt is being made to benefit private companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on K T Rama Rao

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 10:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.