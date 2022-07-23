M K Stalin invites Telangana CM KCR for inaugural of Chess Olympiad

Chief Minister M K Stalin has invited his counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao to attend 44th FIDE International Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

An official release issued by Rao's office on Friday said Stalin sent the invitation letter to through DMK party Rajya Sabha MP Girirajan.

"The CM requested CM to consider the invitation as personal invite and attend the inaugural programme on July 28," it said.

Girirajan felicitated Rao with a shawl and presented the invitation with a memento.

Stalin said that it is first time India is organising the prestigious FIDE International Olympiad.

The southern satrap, in the letter, said players from 188 countries will participate in the championship, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)