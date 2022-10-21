JUST IN
Telangana willing to prepare list of sexual offenders, says KT Rama Rao

Telangana is willing to prepare the list of sexual offenders and KT Rama Rao has asked noted social worker Sunitha Krishnan to present a concept note to the state government

Topics
Telangana | K T Rama Rao

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)
KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)

Telangana is willing to prepare the list of sexual offenders and Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has asked noted social worker Sunitha Krishnan to present a concept note to the state government.

The minister was responding to Krishnan's tweet on Thursday that whether the state can set up a Sex Offenders Register of convicted offenders on the lines of the one in the USA which can be accessed by the public for the purposes of recruitment, among others.

Her request came days after a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a driver in her school in posh Banjara Hills here. The accused has since been arrested.

"Let's absolutely get it done. Please present the concept note and we will take it forward," KTR said in the tweet on Thursday.

In the USA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in its website said the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public Website (NSOPW) coordinated by the Department of Justiceenables everyone to search the latest information from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and numerous Indian tribes for the identity and location of known sex offenders.

"@KTRTRS Garu,Can we set up a Sex Offenders Register for the State of Telangana of convicted offenders on the lines that exists in #USA which even the public can access for the purposes of recruitment etc. I am happy to submit a concept note based on research of 20 countries," Krishnan tweeted.

Padma Shree awardee, crusader against sex crime and Trafficking, Sunitha Krishnan runs an NGO-Prajwala.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 11:13 IST

