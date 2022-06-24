Thane district's daily case count crosses 1,000-mark after months; two die

After a gap of several months, the single-day COVID-19 infection count in district of has once again crossed the 1,000-mark with the addition of 1,089 cases, an official said on Friday.

These cases were reported on Thursday, which took the overall tally in the district to 7,22,804.

As the virus claimed the lives of two persons during the day, the death toll in the district went up to 11,902, the official said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

