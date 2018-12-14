The Art House Cafe: Where connoisseurs can enjoy art over coffee or food

The Connaught Place in New Delhi is the hub for cafes and restobars. However, there isn’t any catering to just connoisseurs. This December, in the heart of the capital, House was launched. Curating works from around 37 international artists and over 50 Indian young artists, the boasts of being a paradise for those who love art and wish to enjoy it with a cuppa. One can not only enjoy, but even buy the art work on display. The price of paintings starts from Rs 5,000 and can go upto millions depending on the artists.





Varun Monga, founder, The Art House Cafe, is an ardent art, crafts and antiques lover. His decades-long association with both - the government and international agencies - has helped him hone his taste and understanding. With experience, Monga decided to float his own venture where he could promote artists, their work, and help them earn by selling their work through his cafe. “The purpose was to promote young artists who haven’t been able to showcase their work or don’t know where to exhibit them,” says Monga.



The cafe is located in the outer circle opposite Kasturba Gandhi Marg, and is quite easy to spot thanks to its name and huge logo on the walls. The place has been very tastefully done with minimalistic colours. On the walls, hang paintings by artists. “We are yet to put a price tag on each and hence people often mistake us to be just another art gallery,” says Monga. The establishment isn’t a gallery but rather a place where art lovers and their friends can catch up over or food, and spend quality time enjoying what they love — art.





“We have a dedicated gallery space upstairs where at the moment we are showcasing paintings but soon it will be open to artists for holding workshops or just simply paint when they wish to,” Monga adds. That he enjoys art, and loves what he does is evident from the design and decor of the cafe. It took Monga a good seven-eight months to put together the sketch for his cafe interiors.

However, it hasn’t been an easy ride for Monga to launch something like this in the capital city. From municipal hurdles to getting a liquor license has been a lot of legwork. But that isn’t detering Monga from spreading wings outside the city. “We are looking to establish one in Mumbai next and then Bengaluru,” he says.





He is also looking to hold bloggers’ and artists’ meets in the cafe to spread the message. Further, he is looking forward to tie with bigger names in the art world and get their work showcased in his cafe. At the moment, he is taking one step at a time.