The people of Jharkhand have made a mark for themselves: CM Hemant Soren

The people of Jharkhand have made a mark for themselves, chief minister Hemant Soren said at a function in New Delhi. He added that the state is all set to welcome people from across the nation and one must visit Jharkhand to explore its natural resources, beauty and charm.
At the Jharkhand State Day Celebrations at Pragati Maidan at the India International Trade Fair 2022, Soren shared that everyone has the potential to grow and succeed. He reminisced about the times he visited the Pragati Maidan as a student.
He said that children from families that could not afford two square meals a day have emerged as representatives across different sports today.
The people of Jharkhand are establishing their unique identity across all fields, he said.
The folk artists from Jharkhand performed Panch Parganiya, Mundari, Manbhum Chhau and Nagpuri dances at the function. Soren encouraged the artists.
Soren showed special interest in Palash, Jharcraft, Khadi, Agriculture, Organic Agriculture stall of the Department of Animal Husbandry, the Department of Forest’s stall, the Department of Energy’s JREDA stall, Small and Cottage Enterprises Development Board's stall.
Along with the chief minister, minister of labour Satyanand Bhokta, minister of finance Rameshwar Oraon, chief secretary Sukhdev Singh, and secretary of industries Vandana Dadel were also present.
Jharkhand is a partner state at the International Trade Fair.
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 18:24 IST
