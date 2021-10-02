Theatres to open in Kerala from Oct 25; more relaxations announced

-
-
The Kerala government on Saturday during a Covid analysis meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to announce more relaxations including opening the cinema halls from October 25.
It was also decided during the meeting that from next Monday, all colleges will open for final year students while the regular classes for all students will start from October 18.
Those who will come to attended the classes should be vaccinated with both the doses.
Theatres will, however, be allowed to function with 50 per cent seating capacity and all employees, and those coming to watch the movies should be vaccinated with the two doses.
With regards to marriages, it has been decided to increase the number of guests from 20 to 50, and grama sabhas also can be convened, but will have to follow the Covid protocols.
On Saturday, 13,217 people tested Covid positive after 96,835 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 13.64 per cent, said a statement.
The day saw 14,437 people turn negative, while there were 1,41,155 active cases with 11 per cent of the patients admitted in hospitals.
There were also 121 Covid deaths taking the total death tally to 25,303.
On the vaccination front, 92.6 per cent (2.47 crore) of the population above 18 years have received one dose, of which 41.5 per cent have got both the doses.
