Families committing suicide post Covid a matter of concern: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday families committing suicide post COVID was a matter of concern and said suicide was not a solution to any temporary problem.

His reaction came as a woman with her two children in the city outskirts ended her life on Friday a year after the death of her husband, who was a state-owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation employee, due to

A few other instances have also taken place where some family members ended their lives due to financial stress post COVID-19 lockdown.

"It (suicide) is a matter of concern for everyone. We need to stop people from committing suicide due to stress and various other reasons.. society and the government should think over it...People have to come together to help each other in difficult times," the Chief Minister said.

He added that problems are temporary, for which suicide is not a solution. There will always be a solution to the problem, he opined.

"Joy and sorrow are part of our life. We should calm ourselves and we must perceive victory and defeat and joy and sorrow as temporary," Bommai said.

According to him, there are many reasons behind suicide including social, economic and personal. He said people take extreme steps in depression and it should be prevented.

