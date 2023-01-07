JUST IN
Govt rebuts activists claims on violations in GM mustard appraisal
Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul as PM candidate: Jairam Ramesh
J'khand must check infiltrators who grab land by marrying tribal women: HM
FM Sitharaman to participate in credit outreach program in Kota on Jan 8
India looking at multilateral, equitable agreements for all sides: Goyal
Vice Prez Dhankar inaugurates NCC R-Day camp; gives 'nation first' call
Air India CEO apologises for urinating incident; crew, pilot de-rostered
Uttarakhand CM Dhami arrives in Joshimath to inspect 'sinking' town
Rishabh Pant successfully undergoes knee surgery at Mumbai hospital
In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to take part in wargames in Japan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Air India pilot made woman wait 2 hrs before allocating seat, says Co-flyer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Karnataka CM Bommai releases logo and mascot of National Youth Festival

The theme of this year's Youth festival is 'Vikasit Yuva, Vikasit Bharat', and over 7,500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate

Topics
Karnataka | Karnataka government | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM
File Photo: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday released the logo and mascot of the National Youth Festival which will be held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12 to 16.

They were released at a function held virtually in which Union Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Dr C Narayana Gowda were present, a government statement said.

"The theme of this year's Youth festival is 'Vikasit Yuva, Vikasit Bharat', and over 7,500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open this festival in Hubballi on January 12 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda," the statement read.

The CM thanked the Government of India for allowing Karnataka to host this year's National Youth Festival and Khelo India University Sports meet. The state has made all arrangements to host the youth festival on a grand scale, the statement added.

There were also discussions on the arrangements for the event, and it was decided to hold a meeting of young legislators, MPs and other elected representatives. The Railway Board agreed to attach special coaches for the youths coming to Hubballi-Dharwad from different parts of the country, according to the press release.

The statement further said Thakur appreciated designing the youth festival's logo and mascot through a competition. The logo designed by Bansilal Ketki of Odisha was selected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 16:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU