Karnataka CM Bommai releases logo and mascot of National Youth Festival

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday released the logo and mascot of the National Youth Festival which will be held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12 to 16.

They were released at a function held virtually in which Union Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports Dr C Narayana Gowda were present, a government statement said.

"The theme of this year's Youth festival is 'Vikasit Yuva, Vikasit Bharat', and over 7,500 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open this festival in Hubballi on January 12 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda," the statement read.

The CM thanked the Government of India for allowing to host this year's National Youth Festival and Khelo India University Sports meet. The state has made all arrangements to host the youth festival on a grand scale, the statement added.

There were also discussions on the arrangements for the event, and it was decided to hold a meeting of young legislators, MPs and other elected representatives. The Railway Board agreed to attach special coaches for the youths coming to Hubballi-Dharwad from different parts of the country, according to the press release.

The statement further said Thakur appreciated designing the youth festival's logo and mascot through a competition. The logo designed by Bansilal Ketki of Odisha was selected.

