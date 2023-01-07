JUST IN
Air India urination case: Delhi Court sends accused to 14-day custody
Karnataka CM Bommai releases logo and mascot of National Youth Festival
Air India pilot made woman wait 2 hrs before allocating seat, says Co-flyer
Govt rebuts activists claims on violations in GM mustard appraisal
Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul as PM candidate: Jairam Ramesh
J'khand must check infiltrators who grab land by marrying tribal women: HM
FM Sitharaman to participate in credit outreach program in Kota on Jan 8
India looking at multilateral, equitable agreements for all sides: Goyal
Vice Prez Dhankar inaugurates NCC R-Day camp; gives 'nation first' call
Air India CEO apologises for urinating incident; crew, pilot de-rostered
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Air India urination case: Delhi Court sends accused to 14-day custody
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gehlot launches 5G in Rajasthan, cautions agencies on cyber fraudsters

Speaking at an event during which 5G service was launched Gehlot raised concerns over rising cyber frauds and the challenges internet has posed in the recent times

Topics
Ashok Gehlot | 5G spectrum | Rajasthan government

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
File Photo: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched 5G internet service in the state and urged the country's investigative agencies to get well-trained in dealing problems caused by cyber fraudsters.

Speaking at an event during which 5G service was launched in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur cities of Rajasthan, Gehlot raised concerns over rising cyber frauds and the challenges internet has posed in the recent times.

"There are concerns over rising cyber frauds and the challenges internet has posed. Cyber fraudsters have much expertise than the investigative agencies and there is a need to get trained to deal with the cyber crimes," Gehlot said.

During the event, Gehlot also cautioned to use internet cautiously.

"Using internet has become a habit of all of us that if friends sit together, they keep sitting for 3-4 hours and do not talk to each other. They talk to the internet and mobile. Such a time has come," Gehlot said.

He said that people should talk to each other and meet physically and talk about culture, tradition.

He said: "Without internet, no one is able to do work. Internet, in a way, has become just like opium. You can understand what situation arises, if those who take opium do not get it. Such a situation has occurred that if internet is suspended or signal is weak then it directly disturbs mind."

Gehlot has said that internet has its importance and he doesn't have to explain much about it.

He said that it is a source of knowledge if taken in right spirit.

"In present times knowledge is power and internet has paved a way for young generation to fulfill their dream," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 16:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU