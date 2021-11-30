Those visiting Puducherry will be checked for Covid-19: Lt Governor

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Puducherry postpones reopening of schools, colleges
Do Indian governors carry their own weight or are they mere rubber stamps?
Venkaiah Naidu urges Centre, state govts to go for solar power in buildings
Puducherry Covid-19 update: 712 new cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
Puducherry logs 640 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths push toll to 1,628
-
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the administration has come up with an action plan to achieve cent per cent vaccination against coronavirus and also to prevent Omicron, the new variant of the virus, from affecting people in the union territory.
Talking to reporters after visiting a vaccination booth here, the Lt Governor said she had held discussions with officials of the Department of Health and also representatives of private medical colleges earlier at her office.
She said a detailed discussion was held on Omicron and added that she had asked the health officials to intensify their steps to rise to any exigency, although there was so far no report of the new variant being detected.
Soundararajan said that three people who had come to Puducherry recently from South Africa were being monitored closely.
She said that the government was considering a proposal to adopt certain restrictions to ensure that those visiting Puducherry were subject to checking for Covid-19.
Door-to-door inspection to ascertain vaccination of residents would be taken up on December 4 and 5, she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU