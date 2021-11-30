Kerala registers 4,723 new Covid-19 infections, 177 fatalities

on Tuesday recorded 4,723 fresh COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths, raising the caseload to 51,29,985 and the toll to 40,132, the state government said.

With 5,370 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, total recoveries reached 50,57,368 and the active cases dropped to 43,663, an official release said.

Of the 177 deaths, 19 were reported over the last few days and 158 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 59,524 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 755 fresh cases, followed by Kozhikode (718) and Ernakulam (592).

Of the new cases, 26 were health workers, 12 from outside the state and 4,393 infected through contact, with the source of it not being clear in 292.

There are currently 1,53,221 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,48,515 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,706 in hospitals, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)