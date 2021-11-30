JUST IN
Inundation woes continue to hassle TN people, CM inspects rain hit areas
Business Standard

Covid: Experts considering scientific evidence on need for booster dose

Responding to a query on the stand of the govt on booster doses, MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply said some countries are providing booster doses of Covid vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a district hospital in Noida (Photo: PTI)
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidence for the need and justification for booster dose, Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

Responding to a query on the stand of the Indian Government on booster doses, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply said some countries are providing booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to dose schedule of COVID vaccines as well as the need and justification for booster dose," she said.

First Published: Tue, November 30 2021. 18:49 IST

