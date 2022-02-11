Those who speak the truth are jailed: Mehbooba on bail for Ashish Mishra

-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that several people, including her party's youth wing leader Waheed Para, were languishing in jail on allegedly trumped up charges but a union minister's son accused of running his vehicle over farmers walks scot-free.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was commenting on the Allahabad High court granting bail to Ashish Mishra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
"Umar Khalid, Fahad Shah, Waheed Para & Siddique Kapan are languishing in jail on trumped up charges. But a Minister's son walks away scot-free after allegedly running over farmers. In Godhse's India, criminals roam freely & those who speak the truth are jailed," Mehbooba tweeted.
On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.
Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the incident.
