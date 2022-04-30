Thousands of elderly people in Shanghai hit hard by Covid lockdown

-
ALSO READ
Sunday lockdown comes in effect in Kerala; only emergency services allowed
Some US states rev up contact tracing after Omicron cases detected
Pandemic preparedness bill in US moves ahead; funding still needed
WHO still recommends 14-day quarantine for Covid-19 patients: Official
Tamil Nadu to conduct health camps to check diseases spread after rainfall
-
Thousands of elderly people in the Chinese city of Shanghai have been hit hard by a Covid-19 lockdown that has now dragged on for five weeks.
Since the outbreak began in early March, more than 500,000 people have tested positive for the virus, with 337 deaths, according to a BBC report.
Nearly 10,000 of those people have been aged over 80, the report said.
China's Covid rules demand that anyone who is infected, or a close contact, must be sent to a state-run quarantine centre.
It is not uncommon for hundreds of people to be put together in such centres.
Images shared on social media have showed unsanitary conditions, with clogged up toilets and overflowing rubbish bins, the BBC reported.
One woman in Shanghai told the BBC that her 90-year-old grandmother who is in one such centre, is struggling with unsanitary conditions, unable to sleep properly, and has largely been left to fend for herself.
She now fears her 91-year-old grandfather, who has also tested positive, will also be dragged to a centre, which she says will effectively be a death sentence, the report said.
Her grandmother was the first to fall sick, the woman told the BBC.
The lady tested positive on April 17 despite having never left the house since the outbreak began.
In Shanghai's outbreak, nearly all victims have been elderly, unvaccinated residents with underlying health problems, according to Chinese officials.
Only around 62 per cent of the elderly population are double vaccinated in the city, with around 38 per cent having received their booster shot.
--IANS
san
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU