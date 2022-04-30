White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tests Covid positive

-
ALSO READ
Russian President Putin's war in Ukraine a 'strategic blunder': White House
'Not a real withdrawal': Pentagon says Russian forces repositioning in Kyiv
Joe Biden to ask Congress for $2.6 billion to promote gender equity
Biden tests negative for Covid-19 after White House staff tested positive
Shalanda Young new White House budget chief, first Black woman to hold post
-
White House Communications Director, Kate Bedingfield has said she had tested positive for Covid-19.
Bedingfield, 40, tweeted she last saw US President Joe Biden on Wednesday "in a socially-distanced meeting while wearing an N-95 mask".
Biden is not considered a close contact as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the White House official.
"Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I am only experiencing mild symptoms," the White House Communications Director wrote.
"In alignment with White House Covid-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test," she added.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in the United States has exceeded 81 million, with more than 993,000 related deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU