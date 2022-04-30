China reports 1,410 new local Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Shanghai hospital bears the brunt of China's Covid-19 response
Shanghai to start easing lockdown after another mass testing
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown due to Covid surge
Shanghai eases child separation policy but extends Covid lockdown
Covid: Locked-down Shanghai residents barter for what money can't buy
-
The Chinese mainland reported 1,410 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
Of these local cases, 1,249 were reported in Shanghai while the rest of the cases were reported in 14 other provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Guangdong, and Sichuan, Xinhua reported citing the commission.
Notably, of the newly reported local confirmed cases, 1,013 were previously identified as asymptomatic infections.
Besides the local cases, 9,293 local asymptomatic carriers were also identified in the country, of which 8,932 were reported in Shanghai.
As many as 3,127 COVID-19 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, while 26,567 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country.
With 47 deaths, all in Shanghai, reported in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll in the country mounted to 5,022, Xinhua reported.
Meanwhile, to avoid the infamous Shanghai-like lockdown, China's capital Beijing has shut schools and suspended weddings and funerals, reported a South Korean media outlet on Friday.
The ongoing severe lockdown restrictions in China's Shanghai to contain the spread of COVID-19 has drastically affected the day-to-day lives of the people due to food shortage.
According to reports, Shanghai residents have also been falling sick after consuming some of the food supplies because of the distribution of stale food by the authorities amid the city's COVID-19 lockdown.
The city's poor handling of the country's worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years has raised public distrust in the authorities and anger at the government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU